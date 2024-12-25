Jammu and Kashmir Police intensify crackdown on drug peddling; 94 cases registered, properties worth Rs 4.5 crore seized

As part of their efforts, chargesheets have been filed in 64 cases, and 156 individuals have been arrested and produced in court.

Jammu and Kashmir (J-K) Police have intensified their crackdown on drug peddling in the region, registering 94 cases under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act this year, officials said on Tuesday. As part of their efforts, chargesheets have been filed in 64 cases, and 156 individuals have been arrested and produced in court.

"Along with terrorism, there is a drug menace as well. J-K Police are relentlessly working against drug peddling and those involved. This year, we have registered 94 cases under the NDPS Act. Chargesheets have been filed in 64 cases, and 156 people have been produced in court. We have also seized properties worth Rs 4.5 crore," Srinagar SSP Imtiyaz Hussain said.

On December 22, the Budgam Police attached properties worth Rs1.28 crore in four cases under the NDPS Act. The properties include a residential house and vehicles, such as a Mahindra Scorpio, Mini Truck, and Ashoka Leyland, owned by Muhammad Yaseen Dar of Sholipora Budgam. Dar is implicated in FIR Nos. 302/2020 and 134/2021. Additionally, in Chadoora, police attached land and a residential house worth Rs 63.7 lakh owned by Muhammad Ayoub Beigh, involved in case FIR No. 47/2024, officials said.

On December 10, Awantipora Police seized property worth Rs3.30 lakh from drug peddler Jitender Singh. The property, a four-wheeler, was confiscated under Section 68-F of the NDPS Act for being acquired through illicit drug trafficking, they said.

In October, Anantnag Police disrupted an interstate drug trafficking racket. Three individuals were arrested, and 413 bottles of Codeine Phosphate were recovered. The consignment, destined for Sopore and Srinagar, was intercepted at Doonipora Sangam, they added.

