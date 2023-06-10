Jammu and Kashmir: Security conference focuses on increased synergy for upcoming Amarnath Yatra

Breaking News
Updated on: 10 June,2023 07:02 PM IST  |  Srinagar
mid-day online correspondent |

A joint security conference between security forces and civil administration officers was held in Srinagar with an aim to increase synergy, interaction and coordination between the civil and security agencies for the success of the upcoming Amarnath Yatra

File Photo/PTI

A joint security conference between security forces and civil administration officers was held in Srinagar with an aim to increase synergy, interaction and coordination between the civil and security agencies for the success of the upcoming Amarnath Yatra, a statement issued by Defence Public Relations officer in Srinagar said.


The 62 days long yatra to the 3,880-metre-high Holy Cave shrine of Amarnathji is scheduled to start on July 1 from two routes — the traditional 48-km Nunwan route in South Kashmir’s Pahalgam and the 14-km Baltal route in Central Kashmir’s Ganderbal.


“Detailed briefing and discussions provided an opportunity for deliberations on important issues of mutual interest impacting the security of the Yatra. All officials stressed the need for harmonious functioning of the government agencies to make the event successful. In view of the prevailing internal security situation, an overview of the security was also undertaken to ensure complete synergy between all security agencies and the civil administration for a coordinated effort towards the achievement of the laid down goals for a smooth and incident free Yatra.”

