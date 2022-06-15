Breaking News
Updated on: 15 June,2022 08:59 AM IST
mid-day online correspondent |

The encounter broke out between the militants and security forces at Kanjiular in Shopian after the personnel launched a cordon and search operation in the area

Jammu and Kashmir: Terrorist who shot dead bank manager from Kulgam, killed in Shopian encounter

Representative image


Two Lashkar-e-Taiba militants were killed in an encounter with security forces in Shopian district of Jammu and Kashmir on Wednesday, Kashmir Zone Police said.

One out of the two Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) terrorists killed in the encounter had been involved in the killing of Vijay Kumar (bank manager) from Kulgam district. 




The encounter broke out between the militants and security forces at Kanjiular in Shopian after the personnel launched a cordon and search operation in the area.


Inspector General of Police, Kashmir zone, Vijay Kumar said one of the slain militants was identified as Jan Mohammad Lone, who was allegedly involved in the killing of a bank manager in Kulgam district recently.

"One of the killed #terrorists has been identified as Jan Mohd Lone of #Shopian. Besides other #terror crimes, he was involved in recent killing of Vijay Kumar, Bank manager on 2/6/22 in #Kulgam district," the officer tweeted.

The banker, Vijay Kumar, was a resident of Hanumangarh in Rajasthan and was working in Kulgam. The banker was shot dead by terrorists in daylight.

Meanwhile, the second terrorist was identified as Tufail Ganai. "2nd killed #terrorist has been identified as Tufail Ganai. incriminating materials, arms & ammunition including 01 AK 47 rifle and a pistol was recovered from the site of encounter," Kashmir Zone Police tweeted.

(With inputs from ANI and PTI)

