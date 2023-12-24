Jammu and Kashmir: Terrorists kill retired police officer during prayers

Terrorists shot dead a 72-year-old retired police officer when he was reciting the call for "azaan" from a mosque in Jammu & Kashmir's Baramulla district on Sunday.

Representative Image

Terrorists shot dead a 72-year-old retired police officer when he was reciting the call for "azaan" from a mosque in Jammu and Kashmir's Baramulla district on Sunday morning, according to authorities. According to his family members, Mohammad Shafi Mir, who retired as a senior superintendent of police in 2012, worked as the local "muezzin" and was dedicated to his role in the mosque, stated a PTI report.

"Terrorists fired upon Shri Mohd Shafi, a retired police officer, at Gantmulla, Sheeri Baramulla, while praying 'azaan' in the mosque and succumbed to injuries," the Kashmir Zone Police said in a post on X.

According to the report, his cousin Mohammad Mustafa, stated that the call to pre-dawn prayers abruptly halted and was followed by Mir's request for "reham" (mercy).

"He (Mir) was my cousin. He used to call for prayers every day. This morning, while I was reading the Quran, as usual, he started the 'azaan', so I closed the Quran. He recited 'Ashhadu Anna Mohammadu Rasool-Allah' and then the 'azaan' stopped. I only heard a shout of 'reham' (mercy). It was in a heavy voice," he was quoted as saying.

"My daughter came and told me that Shafi uncle is died. We went to his house and learnt that Mir had been taken to Baramulla (hospital)...we were told he had suffered bullet injuries," he said.

The event occurred at a mosque in the Gantmulla neighbourhood of Sheeri, where Mir was shot by terrorists while performing azaan. He died as a result of his injuries, causing locals to mourn and send condolences.

Mir's untimely death shook the community, as he was survived by his wife, two boys, and a daughter. His relatives recalled the unfortunate incident, noting that Mir's azaan recital unexpectedly ceased, causing bewilderment until word of the shooting broke.

Political parties reacted quickly, expressing sorrow and condemning the killing. The National Conference (NC), Peoples' Democratic Party (PDP), BJP, Jammu and Kashmir Apni Party, and Peoples Conference all expressed their condolences and sympathy with Mir's family, stating that such heinous deeds had no place in society.

Mehbooba Mufti of the PDP grieved the loss of innocent lives, condemning the toll that conflict imposes on residents in the region. Similarly, the BJP and other party leaders condemned the horrible act, stating that terrorism knows no religion.

Peoples Conference president Sajad Lone, condemning the killing said, "Yet another sad news. My prayers and thoughts are with the family of Mohd Shafi Sahib. May Allah grant him Jannat. And hope that J-K Police recognises the challenges facing it. Evaluating security threat is a science and can't be left to likes and dislikes, and whims."

With PTI inputs

