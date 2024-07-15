Jammu and Kashmir: Thousands take part in Muharram procession in Srinagar

The procession began at Guru Bazar locality in the city and passed through Jehangir Chowk and Maulana Azad Road before culminating at Dalgate

Shia mourners during a Muharram procession in Srinagar. Pic/PTI

Amid tight security, the Shia community in Kashmir on Monday took out a Muharram procession on the traditional Guru Bazar-Dalgate route in Srinagar to mark the eighth day of mourning of the death of Prophet Muhammad's grandson Imam Hussain (a.s).

The procession began at Guru Bazar locality in the city and passed through Jehangir Chowk and Maulana Azad Road before culminating at Dalgate, reported the PTI.

Thousands of mourners assembled at Guru Bazar at 5.30 am as the authorities had granted a limited time window for the procession so that normal life would not be affected.

The local traffic department issued an advisory for people residing on the route of the Muharram procession, the officials said, as per the PTI.

The Srinagar Municipal Corporation made arrangements for cleaning the roads and volunteers were seen offering water to the people taking part in the procession.

This is the second consecutive year that the authorities here have allowed the Muharram procession to be taken out on the traditional route, according to the PTI.

According to the PTI, the procession was banned after militancy erupted in Kashmir as authorities were apprehensive that separatists might misuse the large gathering for ulterior motives.

Shia Muslims marks Muharram processions in Mumbai

Meanwhile, as holy islamic month of Muharram began, the Shia Muslims in Mumbai are gearing up to mark the martyrdom of Imam Hussain (a.s).

During this month, 1400 years ago Imam Hussain and his family had reached Karbala, now a city in Iraq. Imam Hussain and his companions were martyred on the day of Ashura (the 10th day of Muharram) in Karbala by the Army of Yazid on his orders.

Ashura this year will be marked on July 17.

The Shia Muslims remember the massacre and to mark public mourning and remembering the pain given to their great leader and his family members. The community members wear black clothes, organise majlis and take out processions to mark the martyrdom of Imam Hussain (a.s).

The Shia community members not only in India but across the world distribute food and water to people remembering Imam Hussain, his children and companions who were martyred while being without any food and water for three days.

(with PTI inputs)