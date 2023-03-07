Breaking News
Activists of rival Sena factions clash in Thane over control of party office
Holi 2023: Mumbai Metro Services to run as per special timetable, details here
Two civic officials, driver caught taking bribe from builder in Thane district
Coast Guard apprehends Iranian boat with drugs worth Rs 425 cr off Gujarat coast
Nagpur: Man held for posing as apex court staffer to dupe job aspirants
shot-button

Get Your Mid-Day Gold Yearly Subscription now at Rs 899 Rs 499!

Home > News > India News > Article > Jammu and Kashmir Two LeT terrorists held in Baramulla arms and ammunition recovered

Jammu and Kashmir: Two LeT terrorists held in Baramulla, arms and ammunition recovered

Updated on: 07 March,2023 03:49 PM IST  |  Baramulla
ANI |

Top

A large number of arms and ammunition were recovered from their possession which included two AK 47 Magazines- 2 No's, 15 AK 47 rounds, 20 Blank posters of banned LeT (TRF)

Jammu and Kashmir: Two LeT terrorists held in Baramulla, arms and ammunition recovered

Representative Image


Two terrorist associates of LeT (TRF) were arrested at Kunzer, Baramulla, for allegedly possessing arms and ammunition, an official release from Jammu and Kashmir Police said on Tuesday.


A large number of arms and ammunition were recovered from their possession which included two AK 47 Magazines- 2 No's, 15 AK 47 rounds, 20 Blank posters of banned LeT (TRF), added the press release.



Joint forces of Baramulla Police and 176 Bn CRPF on specific information regarding the presence of terrorists in Village Monchkhud Kunzer launched a joint search in the said village.


Also Read: Himachal Pradesh Police arrests poppy husk supply kingpin from Jammu and Kashmir

During the search, two suspected persons were apprehended and identified as Khurshid Ahmad Khan, and Reyaz Ahmad Khan both residents of Zandpal Kunzer.

During questioning both suspects revealed that they are working as terrorist associates with the banned terrorist outfit LeT (TRF) and were taken into custody immediately.

It is pertinent to mention here that the terrorist associate obtained this illegal ammunition with the intent to carry out terrorist activities in Kunzer and adjacent areas.

A case under sections of the Arms and UA (P) Act stands registered in Police station Kunzer and an investigation is set in motion.

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever.

jammu and kashmir national news india India news news

Register for FREE
to continue reading !

This is not a paywall.
However, your registration helps us understand your preferences better and enables us to provide insightful and credible journalism for all our readers.

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK