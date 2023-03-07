Jammu and Kashmir: Two LeT terrorists held in Baramulla, arms and ammunition recovered

A large number of arms and ammunition were recovered from their possession which included two AK 47 Magazines- 2 No's, 15 AK 47 rounds, 20 Blank posters of banned LeT (TRF)

Two terrorist associates of LeT (TRF) were arrested at Kunzer, Baramulla, for allegedly possessing arms and ammunition, an official release from Jammu and Kashmir Police said on Tuesday.

A large number of arms and ammunition were recovered from their possession which included two AK 47 Magazines- 2 No's, 15 AK 47 rounds, 20 Blank posters of banned LeT (TRF), added the press release.

Joint forces of Baramulla Police and 176 Bn CRPF on specific information regarding the presence of terrorists in Village Monchkhud Kunzer launched a joint search in the said village.

During the search, two suspected persons were apprehended and identified as Khurshid Ahmad Khan, and Reyaz Ahmad Khan both residents of Zandpal Kunzer.

During questioning both suspects revealed that they are working as terrorist associates with the banned terrorist outfit LeT (TRF) and were taken into custody immediately.

It is pertinent to mention here that the terrorist associate obtained this illegal ammunition with the intent to carry out terrorist activities in Kunzer and adjacent areas.

A case under sections of the Arms and UA (P) Act stands registered in Police station Kunzer and an investigation is set in motion.

