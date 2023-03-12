Breaking News
Jammu and Kashmir witnessing change, atmosphere of peace in valley: Intelligence Bureau director

Updated on: 12 March,2023 04:27 PM IST  |  Srinagar
PTI |

Intelligence Bureau (IB) Director Tapan Kumar Deka was talking to reporters on the sidelines of the opening ceremony of the 71st BN Mullik Memorial All India Police Football Championship 2022-23 at the Bakshi Stadium

Jammu and Kashmir witnessing change, atmosphere of peace in valley: Intelligence Bureau director

Representational Pic/PTI


Jammu and Kashmir is witnessing a change and there is an atmosphere of peace in the valley, Intelligence Bureau (IB) Director Tapan Kumar Deka said here on Sunday.


He was talking to reporters on the sidelines of the opening ceremony of the 71st BN Mullik Memorial All India Police Football Championship 2022-23 at the Bakshi Stadium here.



"Kashmir is witnessing a change. There is an environment of peace," Deka, who is also the chairman of the All India Police Sports Control Board, said.
He said about 1,600 players from across the country are participating in the event.


"This will be an opportunity for these players to interact with the Jammu and Kashmir Police personnel and the people of Kashmir, get to know about the situation here and spread the message of peace and love all over the country. Sports is a tool to strengthen team spirit, the biggest example of which is this football tournament," he said.

Deka said it was a matter of pride for him to have come to Kashmir to witness such an event.

"The Jammu and Kashmir Police has made excellent arrangements for which I am thankful to the DGP and his team. Such flawless arrangements have been made for so many people, it is not easy," he added.

In his speech at the event, the IB director said the Jammu and Kashmir Police has been at the forefront of protecting the country and its sovereignty.

"However, despite their pressing commitments, they have made excellent arrangements and I express my gratitude to the DGP and his team," he said.

