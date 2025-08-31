Breaking News
Maratha quota protest: Morcha gets unruly, cops escort women to safety
Maratha quota protest enters Day 3; may intensify after Ganeshotsav
Mumbai local train updates: Central Railway cancels mega block, adds night trains for Ganeshotsav devotees
Mumbai: Ray of hope as Chira Bazar residents assured of homes in 3-4 days
Virar building collapse: Four more arrested in ongoing probe
shot-button
E-paper E-paper
Home > News > India News > Article > Woman son drown in stream in J Ks Reasi

Woman, son drown in stream in J-K's Reasi

Updated on: 31 August,2025 11:42 PM IST  |  Jammu
PTI |

Top

A 45-year-old woman and her teenage son drowned in a stream in Reasi district of Jammu and Kashmir on Sunday, police said

Woman, son drown in stream in J-K's Reasi

Representational pic

Listen to this article
Woman, son drown in stream in J-K's Reasi
x
00:00

A 45-year-old woman and her teenage son drowned in a stream in Reasi district of Jammu and Kashmir on Sunday, police said.

A 45-year-old woman and her teenage son drowned in a stream in Reasi district of Jammu and Kashmir on Sunday, police said.

Zulfan Begum and her son Basharat Hussain (15) were crossing Shadole Nallah on the way to their Kansoli village when they were swept away by the strong current near Gagnawali in the Mahore area, police said.



While Zulfan's body has been fished out of the stream, a search is underway for Basharat, they said.


This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever.

"Exciting news! Mid-day is now on WhatsApp Channels Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news!" Click here!

Did you find this article helpful?

Yes
No

Help us improve further by providing more detailed feedback and stand a chance to win a 3-month e-paper subscription! Click Here

Note: Winners will be selected via a lucky draw.

Help us improve further by providing more detailed feedback and stand a chance to win a 3-month e-paper subscription! Click Here

Note: Winners will be selected via a lucky draw.

jammu and kashmir india India news national news news

Mid-Day Web Stories

Mid-Day Web Stories

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK