A 45-year-old woman and her teenage son drowned in a stream in Reasi district of Jammu and Kashmir on Sunday, police said

A 45-year-old woman and her teenage son drowned in a stream in Reasi district of Jammu and Kashmir on Sunday, police said.

A 45-year-old woman and her teenage son drowned in a stream in Reasi district of Jammu and Kashmir on Sunday, police said.

Zulfan Begum and her son Basharat Hussain (15) were crossing Shadole Nallah on the way to their Kansoli village when they were swept away by the strong current near Gagnawali in the Mahore area, police said.

While Zulfan's body has been fished out of the stream, a search is underway for Basharat, they said.

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever.