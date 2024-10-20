Breaking News
Jammu-Kashmir: Two labourers killed in terrorist attack at Ganderbal

Jammu-Kashmir: Two labourers killed in terrorist attack at Ganderbal

Updated on: 20 October,2024 09:14 PM IST  |  Srinagar
PTI |

Two labourers have suffered injuries in the attack. The army has cordoned off the area in Ganderbal, Jammu-Kashmir

Jammu-Kashmir: Two labourers killed in terrorist attack at Ganderbal

Representational pic

Two labourers were killed while two others suffered injuries in a terrorist attack in Jammu-Kashmir's Ganderbal district, officials said.


The terrorists opened firing on the camp housing labourers of a private company working on construction of a tunnel at Gund area in the district, they added.


While two labourers died on the spot, the other two sustained injuries, they said, adding further details are awaited.


Police and army have cordoned off the area to track the attackers. 

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever.

