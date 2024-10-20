Two labourers have suffered injuries in the attack. The army has cordoned off the area in Ganderbal, Jammu-Kashmir

Two labourers were killed while two others suffered injuries in a terrorist attack in Jammu-Kashmir's Ganderbal district, officials said.

The terrorists opened firing on the camp housing labourers of a private company working on construction of a tunnel at Gund area in the district, they added.

While two labourers died on the spot, the other two sustained injuries, they said, adding further details are awaited.

Police and army have cordoned off the area to track the attackers.

