J&K Police claim breakthrough in high-profile assassination case of Mirwaiz Muhammad Farooq; two accused arrested after three decades

The Jammu and Kashmir Police on Thursday claimed to have allegedly achieved a major breakthrough into a high-profile assassination case of late Mirwaiz Moulvi Muhammad Farooq, who was killed at this residence in the capital city Srinagar’s Nigeen on May 21, 1990

The police claimed to have arrested two Hizb-ul-Mujahideen militants who were evading arrest for over three decades.

Late Mirwaiz is the father of incumbent Mirwaiz or head priest and senior Hurriyat leader, Umar Farooq.

Addressing a press conference in Srinagar, the Special Director General Criminal Investigation Department (CID), RR Swain said that the arrested militants include one who had entered into the bedroom of late Mirwaiz and opened fire at him.

He said that on May 21, 1990, a case regarding the killing of Mirwaiz Muhammad Farooq was lodged in police station Nigeen under FIR 61/1990. “Then the case was transferred to CBI. The CBI had presented a charge-sheet against the one accused after arresting him before the TADA court after which the court awarded lifer to him.

Swain said that investigations into the case revealed that Hizb commander Abdullah Bangroo had hatched a conspiracy to kill Mirwaiz. “Bangroo and his associate (both Hizb commanders) were killed in encounters while one accused was serving lifer. Two more accused — Javaid Ahmad Bhat and Zahoor Ahmad Bhat, both residents of Srinagar were arrested by the State Investigating Agency (SIA). They were evading arrest as they were hiding in Pakistan and Nepal over these years. Both have been arrested and handed over to CBI as proclaimed offenders,” the top police officer said.

He said one of the two arrested Hizb militants Zahoor Ahmed Bhat was the one who had entered into the bedroom of Mirwaiz and opened fire at him. The special DG, however, didn’t reveal where the duo was arrested.

Swain said the absconders have been arrested by "the long arms of the law after more than 30 years. They will face a trial now". "With this all accused of Mirwaiz killing have been brought to justice," he added.