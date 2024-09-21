Breaking News
Maharashtra Police launches dedicated helpline numbers for women safety
Polling stations in Mumbai to be increased for upcoming polls: BMC
MVA expected give Congress and Shiv Sena (UBT) more seats
Mumbai University postpones senate elections just a day before voting
Mumbai: Woman duped of Rs 3.37 lakh after meeting man on dating app
shot-button
Subscription Subscription
Home > News > India News > Article > Jammu Kashmir Soldier killed six injured as vehicle plunges into gorge in Kathua

Jammu-Kashmir: Soldier killed, six injured as vehicle plunges into gorge in Kathua

Updated on: 21 September,2024 07:33 PM IST  |  Jammu
PTI |

Top

An Army jawan was killed and six others injured when their vehicle skidded off the road and fell into a deep gorge in Jammu-Kashmir's Kathua district on Saturday

Jammu-Kashmir: Soldier killed, six injured as vehicle plunges into gorge in Kathua

Representative pic

Listen to this article
Jammu-Kashmir: Soldier killed, six injured as vehicle plunges into gorge in Kathua
x
00:00

An Army jawan was killed and six others injured when their vehicle skidded off the road and fell into a deep gorge in Jammu-Kashmir's Kathua district, officials said on Saturday, news agency PTI reported.


The accident took place near Sukrala Devi temple on Machedi-Billawar road on Friday when the troops were on patrol in the remote area, they said.



Rescuers, including locals, rushed to the scene and took the seven injured soldiers to a hospital where one of them Sepoy Ramkishor was declared brought dead, the officials said.


The Rising Star Corps of the Army held a wreath-laying ceremony and paid tributes to the deceased soldier.

"Rising Star Corps deeply regrets the unfortunate and untimely demise of braveheart Sep Ramkishor, while on operational duty. In this hour of grief, the Indian Army stands in solidarity with the bereaved family & is committed to their support," it said in a post on X. 

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever.

"Exciting news! Mid-day is now on WhatsApp Channels Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news!" Click here!

india jammu and kashmir indian army

Register for FREE
to continue reading !

This is not a paywall.
However, your registration helps us understand your preferences better and enables us to provide insightful and credible journalism for all our readers.

Mid-Day Web Stories

Mid-Day Web Stories

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK