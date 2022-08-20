Jammu and Kashmir: Two minors killed in house collapse in Udhampur

The mud house collapsed in Tikri block’s Samole village during the intervening night of Friday and Saturday. The bodies of both the minors, aged between two months and one-and-a-half year, were recovered by the rescuers, officials said

Two minors were killed after their mud house collapsed due to heavy rains in Jammu and Kashmir’s Udhampur district, officials said on Saturday. The mud house collapsed in Tikri block’s Samole village during the intervening night of Friday and Saturday.

The bodies of both the minors, aged between two months and one-and-a-half year, were recovered by the rescuers, officials said.

They said several other houses in the area were also damaged.

Police and revenue officials are on the spot and further details are awaited.

