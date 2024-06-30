Jammu: rain-triggered massive landslide blocks Kishtwar-Paddar road

As per officials, the landslide was triggered by rains. It hit Kishtwar-Paddar road near Patharnaki in Kishtwar district this afternoon, forcing suspension of vehicular movement

A massive landslide blocked Kishtwar-Paddar road on Sunday, reported PTI. Light to moderate rains lashed isolated places in Jammu division today.

As per the report, officials said that the landslide was triggered by rains. It hit Kishtwar-Paddar road near Patharnaki in Kishtwar district this afternoon, forcing suspension of vehicular movement.

Machines were moved to the scene to clear the road at the earliest, they said.

The weather in most parts of Jammu region remained overcast throughout the day with reports of light to moderate rains in different areas, especially in the hilly districts of Kishtwar, Doda, Rajouri, Poonch, Udhampur and Ramban.

Early on Sunday, there was some light rain in Jammu city as well.



This evening, there was also some rainfall in certain parts of the district.

According to a meteorological department official, Jammu saw highs of 36 degrees Celsius and lows of 26.3 degrees Celsius, which are close to usual for this time of year.

According to him, the temperature at Katra, the pilgrims' base camp near the Mata Vaishno Devi shrine in the Reasi district, ranged from 24.6 degrees to 32.9 degrees Celsius.

The spokesman forecasted intermittent light to moderate rainfall at most locations and heavy showers at a few locations from July 4 to July 7. Light to moderate rain or thundershowers were predicted for various locations in the Jammu division towards late night or early morning hours until July 3.

The weather service has also issued an advice for the upcoming week that includes some locations at risk for moderate thunderstorms or lightning, flash floods, landslides, and shooting stones.

