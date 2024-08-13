Janmashtami to be celebrated over 2 days in Mathura-Vrindavan; extensive security in place

Saints indicated that this year, the celebration of Lord Krishna's birth will take place in all temples and households across Braj on midnight on August 26.

The Hindu holy cities of Mathura and Vrindavan in Uttar Pradesh are set to celebrate the birth anniversary of Lord Krishna over two days, with extensive security arrangements being put in place, officials, saints and temple authorities said on Tuesday.

According to officials, preparations are underway to celebrate the 5251st birth anniversary of Lord Krishna on a grand scale across Braj.

The festival will be celebrated at the Shri Krishna Janmasthan in Mathura and other prominent temples on the midnight of August 26, while the Banke Bihari Temple in Vrindavan will observe Janmashtami on the night of August 27. Thus allowing devotees to enjoy the festivities on both days.

Every year, the birth anniversary of Lord Krishna is celebrated on the midnight of Ashtami, the eighth day of the dark fortnight of Bhadrapada month.

The following day, Nandotsav, a celebration marking the joy of Lord Krishna's birth, is observed in temples, where sweets are distributed, and traditional songs are sung.

Devotees will observe a fast during the day, and at midnight, they will celebrate the appearance of Lord Krishna, symbolised by breaking a cucumber, and offer 'panjiri' made of coriander as an offering to conclude the fast.

Meanwhile, in the Banke Bihari Temple in Vrindavan, Janmashtami will be celebrated on August 27 instead of August 26, as per the temple's tradition, which follows the lunar calendar based on the sunrise on a particular date.

Munish Sharma, the manager of the Banke Bihari Temple, said that all festivals and rituals in the temple are carried out according to the 'panchang' (Hindu calendar) prepared by the temple's priests at the beginning of the year. This year, as the sunrise of Ashtami falls on August 27, the temple will celebrate Janmashtami on that day.

The special 'Mangala Aarti' (a unique prayer once a year) will be conducted at 2 am, Sharma said.

Prahlad Ballabh Goswami, an expert on the history of the Banke Bihari Temple, stated that the usual prayers and rituals will be conducted at the scheduled time on August 27.

This will be followed by the 'mahabhishek' (grand bathing ceremony) of the deity at midnight, which will not be open to the general public. The 'Mangala Aarti' will be held at around 2 am and the temple will remain open until 5 am for devotees, he said.

Kapil Sharma, the secretary of Shri Krishna Janmasthan Nyas, said the Janmashtami festival will be celebrated on August 26 in the sanctum sanctorum, Thakur Keshav Dev, and Bhagwat Bhavan at the Shri Krishna Janmasthan.

Similarly, Rakesh Tiwari, the Public Relations Officer of Thakur Dwarkadhish Temple, confirmed that Janmashtami will also be celebrated on August 26, following the temple's tradition and calendar.

In other temples of Vrindavan, including Thakur Radharaman Lal, ISKCON's Shri Krishna Balram Temple and the Prem Mandir, the Janmashtami festival will also be celebrated on August 26.

Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Shailesh Kumar Pandey said a request has been made to the state government for 2,000 to 2,500 police personnel and officers to ensure the safety of the large number of devotees expected to attend from across the country and abroad.

"A detailed plan has been prepared, and preparations are being made accordingly," he said.

The SSP added that with Janmashtami celebrations taking place on two separate days in Mathura's Shri Krishna Janmasthan and Vrindavan's Banke Bihari Temple, it will be easier to manage the arrangements.

