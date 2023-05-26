On Jawaharlal Nehru death anniversary, let’s remember some of his famous quotes

Jawaharlal Nehru. File Pic

Listen to this article Jawaharlal Nehru death anniversary: 10 inspiring quotes from the visionary leader x 00:00

Pandit Jawaharlal Nehru played a significant role in India’s freedom struggle, bringing reforms in education to make India a sovereign, socialist, secular, and democratic republic and establishing institutions for primary and higher education.

India’s first and longest-serving Prime Minister Pandit Jawaharlal Nehru was born on 14 November 1889 at Prayagraj in Uttar Pradesh. On May 27, 1964, he took his last breath in Teen Murti Bhavan, New Delhi. He actively played an important role in India’s history through his modern values and ways of thinking, which he adapted to change India’s condition.

ADVERTISEMENT

Pandit Jawaharlal Nehru was homeschooled till 15 years of his age and received most of his primary education at that time. Then he went study abroad and came back to India in 1912 to practice law with his father Motilal Nehru.

Following his contribution to the freedom struggle, he was chosen as the first Prime Minister of the nation on 15 August 1947. He also won 11 nominations for the Nobel Peace Prize for endorsing peace in the Indian subcontinent from the year 1950 to 1955. The prolific English writer also authored several famous books including The Discovery of India, his autobiography Toward Freedom and Glimpses of World History.

For the children, Nehru introduced compulsory basic education in his five-year plan. One of the finest politicians of India, Nehru loved children and was fondly called as ‘Chacha Nehru’ by them. He founded the National Defence Academy, formed the Atomic Energy Commission and ignited the non-aligned movement.

Nehru served 18 years as the Prime Minister of India - first in an interim capacity from 1947 to 1950 and as the PM since 1950. In 1955, he was honoured with the Bharat Ratna.

On Jawaharlal Nehru death anniversary, let’s remember some of his famous quotes: