Breaking News
Mumbai: Chawl mafia back in business; police, civic officials yet to act
BMC, Mumbaikars pay additional Rs 1.37 crore for basic blood tests at VN Desai Hospital
Mumbai sees 465 new cases, one death, 321 recoveries
Weather update: IMD warns of heavy rainfall in Mumbai, Thane on Monday; issues orange alert till August 10
Home > News > India News > Article > JDU not to join Union council of ministers again Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar

JD(U) not to join Union council of ministers again: Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar

Updated on: 08 August,2022 12:30 PM IST  |  Patna
PTI |

Top

Addressing a press conference here, JD(U) national president Rajiv Ranjan Singh alias Lalan also said that the exit of RCP Singh from the party was along expected lines since 'his body was here but his soul was elsewhere'

JD(U) not to join Union council of ministers again: Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar

Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar. File pic


Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar's JD(U) on Sunday made it clear that it will not join the Union council of ministers, where it has been left with no representation after the resignation of RCP Singh.

Addressing a press conference here, JD(U) national president Rajiv Ranjan Singh alias Lalan also said that the exit of RCP Singh from the party was along expected lines since "his body was here but his soul was elsewhere".

"We stick to our stand of 2019 when, after the Lok Sabha polls, we had decided not to join the government at the Centre," the JD(U) president said.


He, however, asserted "all is well" between his party and the BJP, dismissing speculation of rift that followed a number of recent developments, including the chief minister's decision to skip a NITI Aayog meeting chaired by the prime minister, reportedly citing post-COVID debility.

RCP Singh, a former national president of the JD(U), had to give up his cabinet berth following denial of another Rajya Sabha term by the party.

He quit the JD(U) on Saturday, hours after reports surfaced that the party sought an explanation from him over allegations of corruption levelled by some unidentified workers.

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever.

nitish kumar national news bharatiya janata party

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK