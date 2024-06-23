JD(S) MLC Suraj Revanna arrested for alleged sexual abuse of party worker

The arrest came after a 27-year-old man accused Suraj Revanna, son of Holenarasipura MLA HD Revanna, of sexual assault at his Ghannikada home on June 16.

JD(S) MLC Suraj Revanna was arrested by police on Sunday/ PTI screengrab

Suraj Revanna, JD(S) MLC and brother of former MP Prajwal Revanna, was arrested on Sunday for allegedly sexually assaulting a party worker, according to police. He is charged with "unnatural offences" under several sections of the Indian Penal Code.

The arrest came after a 27-year-old man accused Suraj Revanna, son of Holenarasipura MLA HD Revanna, of sexual assault at his Ghannikada home on June 16. The Holenarasipura police have filed a complaint under IPC sections 377 (unnatural offences), 342 (wrongful imprisonment), and 506 (criminal intimidation), stated a PTI report.

According to the report, Suraj Revanna, grandson of former Prime Minister HD Deve Gowda and nephew of Union Minister HD Kumaraswamy, has disputed the claims, saying the report was a bogus attempt to extract Rs 5 crore from him.

On Friday, the police filed an extortion case against the JD(S) worker following a complaint from Suraj Revanna's close aide, Shivakumar, who claimed the worker was attempting to extort money by threatening to file a bogus sexual assault case, stated the PTI report. The extortion demand reportedly began at Rs 5 crore but was eventually dropped to Rs 2 crore.

VIDEO | Visuals of JD(S) leader Suraj Revanna being taken to Hassan city Police complex after his medical checkup.



Revanna, the brother of former MP Prajwal Revanna who is facing allegations of sexually abusing several women, was arrested on Sunday on charges of "unnatural… pic.twitter.com/zCg67A2Bv2 — Press Trust of India (@PTI_News) June 23, 2024

Reportedly, Prajwal Revanna, Suraj's brother and former Hassan MP, is also in police detention after reportedly sexually assaulting multiple women. He was detained on May 31 after returning from Germany, where he had fled following the filing of rape and intimidation charges against him. Prajwal Revanna was remanded to judicial custody for 14 days by the 42nd Additional Chief Metropolitan Magistrate (ACMM) Court on June 10.

Their parents, H D Revanna and Bhavani are currently free on bail. They are suspected of kidnapping and holding one of Prajwal's alleged victims, stated the PTI report.

Prajwal, the grandson of JD(S) patriarch and former Prime Minister H D Deve Gowda, was unsuccessful in his bid to retain the Hassan parliamentary constituency in the recent Lok Sabha Elections 2024.

JD (S) worker, kin booked for blackmailing MLC Suraj Revanna

The Karnataka Police also filed an FIR against a JD(S) worker and his brother-in-law after Suraj Revanna's personal assistant filed a complaint against them for threatening and blackmailing him with purported false allegations of sexual assault.

According to the police, the FIR has been registered under sections 384 and 506.

With ANI inputs