Breaking News
Mumbai: Dog bites up by 28 per cent in one year, reveals BMC data
Mumbai will only get hot, hotter, hottest!
Mumbai: India's longest girder becomes part of much-awaited Vidyavihar bridge
Fire-fighting system in posh Pedder Rd bldg fails during fire
Mumbai Crime: Chain smoker arrested for posing as cop to snatch cigarettes from vendors
shot-button

Get Your Mid-Day Gold Yearly Subscription now at Rs 899 Rs 499!

Home > News > India News > Article > JEE Advanced 2023 admit card released on jeeadvacin check direct link

JEE Advanced 2023 admit card released on jeeadv.ac.in; check direct link

Updated on: 29 May,2023 12:37 PM IST  |  Mumbai
mid-day online correspondent |

Top

The last date to download the JEE Advanced 2023 admit card is June 4

JEE Advanced 2023 admit card released on jeeadv.ac.in; check direct link

Representational Image. Pic/iStock

Listen to this article
JEE Advanced 2023 admit card released on jeeadv.ac.in; check direct link
x
00:00

Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Guwahati has released admit cards for Joint Entrance Examination (JEE) Advanced 2023. Candidates, who registered for the Joint Entrance Exam (Advanced), will now be able to get their hall tickets from the official website - jeeadv.ac.in. The last date to download the JEE Advanced 2023 admit card is June 4. 


The JEE Advanced 2023 exam is slated to be held on June 4 in two shifts. The JEE Advanced 2023 exam consists of two papers, each lasting three hours. Candidates have to take part in both examinations. 


While the morning shift (Part 1 exam) will begin at 9 am and will conclude by 12 pm, and the afternoon one (part 2) will commence at 2.30 pm and will end by 5.30 pm.


Out of the total 2.5 lakh candidates who qualified for the examination, approximately 1.9 lakh have registered for the entrance test for admission to the IITs. Out of 1.9 lakh, around 1.46 lakh are boys and 44,000 are girls.

JEE Advanced 2023 admit card: Steps to download hall ticket 

Step 1: Open the official website of JEE Advanced or simply click on the link here: jeeadv.ac.in. 

Step 2: Locate the ‘JEE advanced 2023 admit card' link and click on it.

Step 3: Now, enter basic login credentials and click on the ‘submit' button.

Step 4: The JEE Advanced 2023 admit card will open up on the computer screen.

Step 5: Download and get a hard copy of the same. 

Students must review the details mentioned on the JEE Advanced 2023 admit card carefully. In case of any factual or spelling error, candidates must contact the Chairperson, JEE (Advanced) 2023 of the relevant Zonal coordinating the IIT.

On the exam day, a printout of the JEE Advanced admit card (preferably in colour and on an A4 paper) will be required. Candidates must also carry a photo ID from the list given on admit cards. IIT Guwahati has also issued practice tests or mock tests for JEE Advanced 2023. 

JEE Advanced is held for admission to IITs, IISc, IISERs and some other top educational institutions across the country.

india India news national news news indian institute of technology

Register for FREE
to continue reading !

This is not a paywall.
However, your registration helps us understand your preferences better and enables us to provide insightful and credible journalism for all our readers.

Mid-Day Web Stories

Mid-Day Web Stories

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK