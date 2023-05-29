JEE Advanced 2023 admit card released on jeeadv.ac.in; check direct link

The last date to download the JEE Advanced 2023 admit card is June 4

Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Guwahati has released admit cards for Joint Entrance Examination (JEE) Advanced 2023. Candidates, who registered for the Joint Entrance Exam (Advanced), will now be able to get their hall tickets from the official website - jeeadv.ac.in. The last date to download the JEE Advanced 2023 admit card is June 4.

The JEE Advanced 2023 exam is slated to be held on June 4 in two shifts. The JEE Advanced 2023 exam consists of two papers, each lasting three hours. Candidates have to take part in both examinations.

While the morning shift (Part 1 exam) will begin at 9 am and will conclude by 12 pm, and the afternoon one (part 2) will commence at 2.30 pm and will end by 5.30 pm.

Out of the total 2.5 lakh candidates who qualified for the examination, approximately 1.9 lakh have registered for the entrance test for admission to the IITs. Out of 1.9 lakh, around 1.46 lakh are boys and 44,000 are girls.

JEE Advanced 2023 admit card: Steps to download hall ticket

Step 1: Open the official website of JEE Advanced or simply click on the link here: jeeadv.ac.in.

Step 2: Locate the ‘JEE advanced 2023 admit card' link and click on it.

Step 3: Now, enter basic login credentials and click on the ‘submit' button.

Step 4: The JEE Advanced 2023 admit card will open up on the computer screen.

Step 5: Download and get a hard copy of the same.

Students must review the details mentioned on the JEE Advanced 2023 admit card carefully. In case of any factual or spelling error, candidates must contact the Chairperson, JEE (Advanced) 2023 of the relevant Zonal coordinating the IIT.

On the exam day, a printout of the JEE Advanced admit card (preferably in colour and on an A4 paper) will be required. Candidates must also carry a photo ID from the list given on admit cards. IIT Guwahati has also issued practice tests or mock tests for JEE Advanced 2023.

JEE Advanced is held for admission to IITs, IISc, IISERs and some other top educational institutions across the country.