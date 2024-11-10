Breaking News
Rahul Shewale slams MVA for opposing Dharavi redevelopment project
Man dead, another injured after fire in Goregaon
Baba Siddique murder case: Absconding shooter, two others arrested from UP
BJP MP warns beneficiaries of 'Ladki Bahin scheme', EC issues notice
Two held with gold worth Rs 2.67 crore at Mumbai airport
Govt not concerned about farmers' woes, must be removed from power: Sharad Pawar
shot-button
Maharashtra Elections 2024 Maharashtra Elections 2024
Home > News > India News > Article > Jharkhand polls Congress BJP are anti reservation BSP right choice says Mayawati

Jharkhand polls: Congress, BJP are anti-reservation, BSP right choice, says Mayawati

Updated on: 10 November,2024 10:17 PM IST  |  Medininagar (Jharkhand)
PTI |

Top

Mayawati accused parties of ignoring the interests of Dalits, tribals, and backward classes besides weakening the reservation system for political gain

Jharkhand polls: Congress, BJP are anti-reservation, BSP right choice, says Mayawati

Mayawati. File Pic

Listen to this article
Jharkhand polls: Congress, BJP are anti-reservation, BSP right choice, says Mayawati
x
00:00

Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) chief Mayawati on Sunday slammed the BJP, Congress and other regional parties for depriving SC, ST, and OBC communities of their rightful benefits, especially reservations.


Addressing a rally at Karpoori Maidan in Hussainabad in Jharkhand's Palamu district, Mayawati urged people to support BSP candidate Shiv Pujan Mehta, who was first elected from Hussainabad on a BSP ticket in 2014, and asserted that the time for experimenting with Congress, BJP, and caste-based parties was over.


She accused these parties of ignoring the interests of Dalits, tribals, and backward classes besides weakening the reservation system for political gain.


Highlighting her tenure as Chief Minister of Uttar Pradesh, Mayawati claimed that her government had made significant strides in providing land to the poor and landless, working for the uplift of all communities. She emphasised that BSP is the only party committed to building the nation envisioned by Dr BR Ambedkar and Kanshi Ram.

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever

"Exciting news! Mid-day is now on WhatsApp Channels Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news!" Click here!

Jharkhand assembly elections mayawati congress BJP India news

Register for FREE
to continue reading !

This is not a paywall.
However, your registration helps us understand your preferences better and enables us to provide insightful and credible journalism for all our readers.

Mid-Day Web Stories

Mid-Day Web Stories

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK