Representational pic

Nishikant Dubey, Bharatiya Janata Party's (BJP) lawmaker from Jharkhand, said on Wednesday that he had filed a complaint with the Election Commission (EC) against a presiding officer for allegedly "favouring a ruling party candidate" in Madhupur Constituency during the second phase of polling in the state elections.

According to news agency PTI, Dubey claimed that following his complaint, the officer was arrested.

"I filed a complaint with the Election Commission against the presiding officer at booth number 111 in Madhupur, Deoghar district, for favouring Jharkhand Mukti Morcha (JMM) candidate and Minister Hafizul Hassan. The commission took my complaint seriously and arrested the officer," Dubey told reporters in Deoghar.

However, the Deoghar administration said the officer, identified as Ramanand Kumar Paswan, was replaced after being found too close to the voting compartment, which is against the rules of EC, reported PTI.

An official statement from Deoghar administration clarified that the presiding officer at booth number 111 had been replaced.

During monitoring in the webcasting room, the presiding officer was found too close to the voting compartment, which violates Election Commission rules and demonstrates gross negligence in performing duties," the statement read.

The returning officer has been instructed to conduct a thorough investigation and take legal action if necessary, the statement added.

Deputy Chief Electoral Officer Neha Arora said a first information report (FIR) has been lodged against the presiding officer.

Deoghar Superintendent of Police (SP) Ambar Lakra said, "A probe has been initiated in this regard and action will be based on the investigation report."

The JMM alleged that the officer was removed following a baseless complaint.

"The officer was removed on a baseless complaint, which will be proven false in the investigation. What's interesting is that the Election Commission acts quickly on Dubey's complaints, but when we file complaints, they go unheard," said JMM spokesperson Manoj Pandey.

Meanwhile, Presiding Officer Pramod Kumar at booth number 338 in Gandey assembly constituency was replaced and an FIR was lodged against him for violating secrecy to vote, Arora said.

Kalpana Soren, the wife of chief minister Hemant Soren, is contesting from Gandey Assembly seat, while BJP has fielded Muniya Devi from the constituency.

Polling for 38 assembly seats in the second and final phase of the Jharkhand elections is underway on Wednesday, with tight security arrangements in place.

Voting began at 7 am across 14,218 booths in 12 districts and will continue until 5 pm.

(With PTI inputs)