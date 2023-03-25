Jharkhand: Five members of banned outfit arrested

Official said that around 16 TSPC pamphlets, five mobile phones, one bike among other things were recovered from their possession

Image used for representational purpose. Pic/iStock

Five members of the banned Tritiya Sammelan Prastuti Committee (TSPC) have been arrested in Jharkhand's Palamu district for allegedly setting fire to vehicles near a brick kiln, a senior police officer said on Saturday.

Around 16 TSPC pamphlets, five mobile phones, one bike among other things were recovered from their possession, the officer said.

According to Palamu Superintendent of Police (SP) Chandan Kumar Sinha, the arrests were made during the course of an investigation that was launched after members of the outfit, a breakaway faction of the CPI(Maoist), had allegedly torched five tractors on March 20 near a brick kiln in Nawa Bazar area here.

Also read: Naxal violence down by 77 per cent: Government tells Lok Sabha

Based on a complaint filed by the brick kiln owner, the TSPC members were picked up from different parts of the district on Friday night, he said.

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever.