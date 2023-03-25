Breaking News
Nullah cleaning: 4 per cent done, 2 months to clear 96 per cent silt in Mumbai
Lalbaug murder case: Rimple remanded in judicial custody
Eight months on, Mumbai University’s girls’ hostel has no water
Mumbai Crime: After rape, accused took 20-year-old to sell her gold chain, says Police
Babulnath Shivling: No cracks, but care required, recommends IIT Bombay report
shot-button

Get Your Mid-Day Gold Yearly Subscription now at Rs 899 Rs 499!

Home > News > India News > Article > Jharkhand Five members of banned outfit arrested

Jharkhand: Five members of banned outfit arrested

Updated on: 25 March,2023 09:23 PM IST  |  Medininagar (Jharkhand)
PTI |

Top

Official said that around 16 TSPC pamphlets, five mobile phones, one bike among other things were recovered from their possession

Jharkhand: Five members of banned outfit arrested

Image used for representational purpose. Pic/iStock


Five members of the banned Tritiya Sammelan Prastuti Committee (TSPC) have been arrested in Jharkhand's Palamu district for allegedly setting fire to vehicles near a brick kiln, a senior police officer said on Saturday.


Around 16 TSPC pamphlets, five mobile phones, one bike among other things were recovered from their possession, the officer said.



According to Palamu Superintendent of Police (SP) Chandan Kumar Sinha, the arrests were made during the course of an investigation that was launched after members of the outfit, a breakaway faction of the CPI(Maoist), had allegedly torched five tractors on March 20 near a brick kiln in Nawa Bazar area here.


Also read: Naxal violence down by 77 per cent: Government tells Lok Sabha

Based on a complaint filed by the brick kiln owner, the TSPC members were picked up from different parts of the district on Friday night, he said.

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever.

Do you practice ecotourism?
news India news india jharkhand ranchi

Register for FREE
to continue reading !

This is not a paywall.
However, your registration helps us understand your preferences better and enables us to provide insightful and credible journalism for all our readers.

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK