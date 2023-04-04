Jharkhand High Court directs state, Centre to file responses on industrial units in eco-sensitive zones

Petitioner Uma Shankar Singh, in his Public Interest Litigation (PIL), alleged that industrial units operating in close proximity to eco-sensitive zones were affecting flora and fauna

Image used for representational purpose. Pic/iStock

The Jharkhand High Court has directed the Union and state governments to file their respective responses to a petition seeking to ban the operation of industrial units within 10 km of eco-sensitive zones in the state.

Petitioner Uma Shankar Singh, in his Public Interest Litigation (PIL), alleged that industrial units operating in close proximity to eco-sensitive zones were affecting flora and fauna.

He said mining activities were running unchecked, forcing wild animals to venture into human settlements.

Also read: Jharkhand: Police recovers skeleton of couple from forest in Seraikela-Kharswan district

Singh said industrial units and mining in forest areas can only be allowed after necessary clearances from the National Board of Wildlife.

The case will be heard again on April 15.

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever.