Jharkhand: Man lynched for alleged theft, couple detained

The man was mercilessly beaten up allegedly by the couple and left lying at the spot till morning

Image used for representational purpose. Pic/iStock

A 27-year-old man was lynched allegedly by a couple for stealing a battery from their tractor in Seraikela-Kharswan district of Jharkhand on Saturday, the police said.

The lynching took place at Shivnarayanpur when the man was reportedly trying to steal a battery from a tractor in the intervening night of Friday and Saturday and its owner caught him red-handed, the police said.

The man was mercilessly beaten up allegedly by the couple and left lying at the spot till morning.

Also read: Three mowed down by Rajdhani Express in Jharkhand

The police rushed to the spot on Saturday morning on being informed and shifted the man to a Seraikela Hospital, where doctors declared him dead.

The couple has been detained for interrogation, the police added.

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever.