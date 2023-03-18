Breaking News
Jharkhand: Man lynched for alleged theft, couple detained

Updated on: 18 March,2023 04:29 PM IST  |  Adityapur, Jharkhand
PTI |

The man was mercilessly beaten up allegedly by the couple and left lying at the spot till morning

Image used for representational purpose. Pic/iStock


A 27-year-old man was lynched allegedly by a couple for stealing a battery from their tractor in Seraikela-Kharswan district of Jharkhand on Saturday, the police said.


The lynching took place at Shivnarayanpur when the man was reportedly trying to steal a battery from a tractor in the intervening night of Friday and Saturday and its owner caught him red-handed, the police said.



The man was mercilessly beaten up allegedly by the couple and left lying at the spot till morning.


The police rushed to the spot on Saturday morning on being informed and shifted the man to a Seraikela Hospital, where doctors declared him dead.

The couple has been detained for interrogation, the police added.

