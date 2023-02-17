Breaking News
Jharkhand: Maoists blow up panchayat office in West Singhbhum district

Updated on: 17 February,2023 04:11 PM IST  |  Chaibasa (Jharkhand)
PTI |

Police official confirmed that improvised explosive devices were used for the blast

Jharkhand: Maoists blow up panchayat office in West Singhbhum district

Image used for representational purpose. Pic/iStock


A building used as a panchayat office was blown up by Maoists at a village in Jharkhand's West Singhbhum district, a police officer said on Friday.


Improvised explosive devices were used for the blast, Superintendent of Police Ashutosh Shekhar told PTI.



The building was blasted by CPI(Maoists) at Kadamdiha on the intervening night of Thursday-Friday.


Also read: Jharkhand: CRPF jawan injured in IED blast in Chaibasa

The anti-naxal operation launched since January 11 in Kolhan area of the district following tip-off about the presence of top Maoist leaders, including Misir Besra who was carrying a bounty of Rupees one crore on his head, was continuing, the SP said.

(This is a developing story, we will update the piece as and when we receive more inputs)

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever.

