Updated on: 27 August,2022 09:06 AM IST  |  Ranchi
Jharkhand mulls ‘resort politics’

Jharkhand CM Hemant Soren after a state Cabinet meeting in Ranchi, on Thursday. Pic/PTI


Amid a crisis situation in Jharkhand where a threat to Chief Minister Hemant Soren being “disqualified” as an MLA has arisen, a crucial meeting of the UPA was held at the CM’s residence on Friday to chalk out a strategy with over 40 legislators reaching there, sources said.


In the rapidly changing political scenario, ‘resort politics’ may come into play in the state to keep the numbers intact, according to some insiders present at the meeting.

A few insiders from the Congress, which is a crucial ally of the ruling coalition here, told PTI on the condition of anonymity that ring-fencing MLAs by parking them in a resort in a ‘friendly state’ such as West Bengal or Bihar is an option, which was mulled as a potential poaching threat from the BJP.


However, they said a decision on the future course of action will be taken if Governor Ramesh Bais communicates to them on the Election Commission’s ruling about a possible disqualification of the CM as an MLA for violating electoral norms.

“We will definitely prefer a UPA-ruled state,” the Congress source said, adding that the mandate from the party high command is to wait for the communication before any such step.

