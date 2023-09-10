Jharkhand: Staircase of residential building in BSP colony collapses, 21 trapped people rescued

The staircase of a residential building in the Jharkhand's Bokaro Steel Plant colony here collapsed on Sunday, an official said

Representative image/iStock

The staircase of a residential building in the Jharkhand's Bokaro Steel Plant colony here collapsed on Sunday, an official said.

Around 21 people, who were trapped in the building, were rescued by the fire brigade and CISF team of Bokaro Steel Plant.

A resident of the building Chaitali Acharya said that the building is in dilapidated condition.

CISF Deputy Commandant RS Bais said as many as 21 people trapped in the residential building have been rescued. He said that the building was completely damaged due to leakage of water from the tank.

