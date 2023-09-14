Bhat, father of a two-month-old daughter and son of retired Inspector General of Jammu and Kashmir Police Ghulam Hasan Bhat, died due to heavy blood loss, they added

Col. Manpreet Singh and (right) Deputy Superintendent of Jammu and Kashmir Police Humayun Bhat. Pics/PTI

Listen to this article JK: Army colonel and major, Dy SP killed in gunfight with terrorists x 00:00

An Army Colonel commanding a battalion, a Major of a unit and a Deputy Superintendent of Jammu and Kashmir Police were killed in a gunfight with terrorists in the higher reaches of Kokorenag area in the south of the valley, officials said here on Wednesday.

Colonel Manpreet Singh, Commanding Officer of 19 Rashtriya Rifles, Major Ashish Dhonack, and Deputy Superintendent Humayun Bhat were critically injured in the gunfight with terrorists that ensued in the Garol area of Anantnag district in the morning hours of Wednesday.

ADVERTISEMENT

The officers succumbed to their injuries during the treatment, officials said.

Bhat, father of a two-month-old daughter and son of retired Inspector General of Jammu and Kashmir Police Ghulam Hasan Bhat, died due to heavy blood loss, they added.

Singh, who belonged to 12th Sikh LI, was a recipient of Sena medal. Dhonack belonged to 15th Sikh LI. Dhonack and Bhat were also hit by bullets resulting in critical injuries, the officials said.

The banned Resistance Front, believed to be a shadow group of Pakistan-based Lashker-e-Taiba, has claimed responsibility for the attack.

Also read: Militancy has not ended in Jammu and Kashmir, says Farooq Abdullah

Officials believe that it is the same set of terrorists who had carried out the attack on army personnel on August 4 killing three jawans in the higher reaches of the Halan forest area of Kulgam district.

The attack comes a day after an Army personnel and Kent, a six-year-old female Labrador of the Army’s dog unit, were killed and three security personnel injured in the gunfight at Rajouri in Jammu region. Two terrorists were killed in an encounter in the remote Narla village. A second terrorist was killed in an encounter with security forces on Wednesday in Rajouri district, officials said.

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever