As per the visuals released from Srinagar, an increase in deployment of CRPF personnel and multiple checkpoint installations is seen, ANI reported

Representation Image/ File Pic

PM Modi is scheduled to address a rally at Srinagar today, ahead of his arrival security measures have been tightened in the area, as reported by ANI

Speaking to ANI, one of the citizens said, "PM Modi is coming for his visit, citizens from all over Jammu and Kashmir are welcoming him. Elections are being conducted peacefully and candidates are campaigning. The youth of the territory have hopes from PM Modi that he will bring employment opportunities for them. We also hope that he will take measures regarding lowering the electricity bills and giving loan waivers to farmers. We hope that he will bring something for the public of Jammu and Kashmir, as public believes that PM is responsible for every citizen in the country, so, we hope that he will fulfill the demands of the public with responsibilities."

Jammu and Kashmir will head to the second and third phases on September 25 and October 1, respectively, as cited by ANI

As per ANI, The first phase of assembly elections concluded with a voter turnout of 61.13pc from the 24 constituencies of Jammu and Kashmir, including 16 seats on Kashmir region and eight seats in the Jammu region.

While the Pulwama district recorded the lowest voter turnout at 46.65 per cent, Kishtwar district recorded the highest turnout at 80.14 percent.

On Wednesday, the Election Commission, in a statement said, "Building on the successful foundation of the Lok Sabha Elections 2024, peaceful and enthusiastic voting marked the beginning of assembly elections in Jammu and Kashmir."

"Voters from all sections of society responded to the 'call of democracy' wholeheartedly, reaffirming the confidence expressed by CEC Rajiv Kumar during the announcement of assembly elections that the people of J-K will give a befitting reply to the nefarious forces attempting to disrupt the electoral process," it added, as quoted by ANI.

The visuals of long queues at the polling stations showcased to the world the deep trust and confidence the people of J&K have in the democratic exercise, says the poll panel to ANI.

Modi had addressed a rally in Doda at Jammu and Kashmir, Earlier this month