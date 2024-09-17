The first phase of the election will cover 24 assembly constituencies across the Union Territory. Similarly, polling teams from Ramban and Kishtwar districts have also departed for their stations.

Representative Image

Polling teams in Jammu and Kashmir's Doda district have been dispatched to far-flung areas with electronic voting machines (EVMs) ahead of the first phase of the Assembly elections on 18 September. A total of 534 polling parties have left for their designated polling stations.

The first phase of the election will cover 24 assembly constituencies across the Union Territory. Similarly, polling teams from Ramban and Kishtwar districts have also departed for their stations, reported ANI.

J&K Election 2024: Congress-NC reaffirm promise to restore J&K's statehood

According to the report, meanwhile, Congress leader Pawan Khera reaffirmed the Congress-National Conference alliance’s promise to restore statehood to Jammu and Kashmir, claiming that the people are determined to defeat the BJP in these elections.

"Jammu and Kashmir was a state whose rights were taken away, its statehood was taken away, it was made a Union Territory and it must get back this right. We will get back this right of Jammu and Kashmir," Khera told ANI.

"If you look at the track record of Congress in the last ten years, be it Rajasthan, Chhattisgarh, Himachal Pradesh, Karnataka, wherever we have formed governments we implemented our guarantees. People have faith in us," Khera said.

J&K Election 2024: BJP says other parties will be ousted

In contrast, BJP leader Ram Madhav predicted a significant shift, stating that the National Conference, Peoples Democratic Party, and Congress would be ousted by voters, the report stated.

"Here a big change would be noticed. The three families NC, PDP and Congress who are trying to gather support will be voted out of power by the people," Madhav said.

J&K Election 2024: PM Modi hit campaign trail in J-K's Doda amid multi-tier security

Previously, the PTI reported that Prime Minister Narendra Modi was to hit the poll campaign trail in support of his party candidates on Saturday by addressing a mega rally in Jammu and Kashmir's Doda district, amid tight security arrangements. This was the first visit by a prime minister to Doda in the last 42 years.

J&K Election 2024: Polls to begin on September 18

The J&K Election 2024 will take place in three phases: on 18 September, 25 September, and 1 November. The counting of votes is scheduled for 8 October.