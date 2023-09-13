J&K: Militant killed in encounter in Rajouri, security tightened

Three security personnel including a Special Police Officer also sustained injuries in the exchange of fire

Security has been increased on Wednesday in the Rajouri district of Jammu and Kashmir amidst an encounter between security forces and militants that began on Tuesday, officials said. One militant was gunned down while one soldier lost his life in the encounter which broke out in the Narla area a top police official said yesterday.

Three security personnel including a Special Police Officer also sustained injuries in the exchange of fire. "One terrorist neutralised; One Army jawan lost his life, three others including one police SPO injured in the ensuing encounter in Rajouri district," Mukesh Singh, Additional Director General of Police (ADGP), Jammu said on Tuesday.

A six-year-old dog (female labrador) laid down her life shielding her handler during the encounter. The Public Relations Officer, Indian Army, Jammu informed through a statement on Tuesday that Kent, a canine from the 21 Army Dog Unit, was leading a group of soldiers on the trail of fleeing terrorists when it came under heavy fire and succumbed at the scene.

Kent was at the forefront of 'Operation Sujaligala', the statement read. Last week a terrorist was killed in an encounter in a joint operation conducted by the Indian Army and Jammu and Kashmir police last week in the Reasi district. Officials had said that war-like stores including one AK series assault rifle with magazines were recovered during the search following the encounter.

The officials said that Indian Army demolished an Improvised explosive device (IED) in the same region on September 3. Barely two weeks ago, the National Investigation Agency (NIA) said it arrested two persons for harbouring the terrorists who had killed five innocent civilians in Dhangri village of Jammu and Kashmir's Rajouri district in January this year.

On January 1 this year, five persons were killed and others seriously injured in an attack by unidentified terrorists. The case was initially registered at Rajouri Police Station under various sections of the Indian Penal Code, Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act 1967 and Arms Act. NIA had taken over and re-registered the case on January 13.

