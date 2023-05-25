J&K Police rebut claims of PAFF that it caused road accident in Kishtwar that killed seven people

A day after a “disruptive illegal organisation”, the People’s Anti-Fascist Front, claimed on social media that it was behind an accident in Jammu and Kashmir’s Kishtwar district that left seven people dead, Jammu and Kashmir Police rejected it as fake news

People gather around the crashed vehicle after the accident. PTI File Photo

A day after a “disruptive illegal organisation”, the People’s Anti-Fascist Front, claimed on social media that it was behind an accident in Jammu and Kashmir’s Kishtwar district that left seven people dead, Jammu and Kashmir Police rejected it as fake news.

The accident occurred near the Dangduru power project site in the remote Dacchan area around 8.35 am, the police said. Seven people were killed and two critically in the accident. All the victims were workers at the power project site. The injured were rushed to a hospital by rescuers and local residents. the police said.

Senior Superintendent of Police (Kishtwar) Khalil Poswal asserted that it was a road accident, caused after the driver of the vehicle lost control at a sharp curve and it rolled down a hill.

“A fake news circulating on social media by a disruptive illegal organisation claiming responsibility of (the) accident of a vehicle at Dangduru today is baseless and unfounded,” Poswal said.

"The statement of (the) PAFF is refuted and the general public is requested not to pay heed to any of the rumour spread by such disruptive organisations," he added. Anyone found involved in spreading the fake news will be strictly dealt with, he said.

Meanwhile, a bus rammed into a truck on the Jammu-Pathankot highway in Kathua district on Thursday, leaving 11 passengers injured, officials said.

The accident took place near Lakhanpur.

The injured passengers, most of them tourists, have been hospitalised. (With inputs from PTI)