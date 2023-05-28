The work on the famed bridge is nearing completion but the railway station is still nowhere in sight and residents are seeking personal intervention of Railway minister Ashwini Vaishnaw and Jammu and Kashmir Lt Governor Manoj Sinha.

File pic

Listen to this article J&K threatens agitation near the Chenab bridge x 00:00

Residents of Kauri in Reasi district, the home to world’s highest rail bridge over the Chenab, are up in arms in support of their demand for a railway station which they believe will safeguard the future of their coming generations after parting away their land for the project. The 1.3-km Chenab rail bridge—located 359 metres above the riverbed and 35 metres higher than the iconic Eiffel Tower in Paris—forms a crucial link in the 111-km stretch from Katra to Banihal.

The work on the famed bridge is nearing completion but the railway station is still nowhere in sight and residents are seeking personal intervention of Railway minister Ashwini Vaishnaw and Jammu and Kashmir Lt Governor Manoj Sinha.

ADVERTISEMENT

“At the start of work on the bridge about 20 years ago, we were promised of railway station in our area to cater to the heavy rush of prospective tourists to the iconic bridge. Today, we are feeling deceived as the dream shown to us to uplift our economy and secure the future of our children seems not being fulfilled,” local resident Angrez Singh told local media.

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever