JNU to teach Indian knowledge traditions across all disciplines

The course will be offered across all schools and centres, with each department customising the content to suit its specific field.

Students at Jawaharlal Nehru University, including engineering and management, will study traditional Indian knowledge as part of a newly-introduced elective course, according to varsity sources. The course will be offered across all schools and centres, with each department customising the content to suit its specific field.

“Indian Knowledge Traditions” (IKT) refer to indigenous systems of knowledge developed in India over centuries, covering areas like Vedic sciences, ancient engineering, traditional medicine and philosophical texts. The University Grants Commission has been advocating for the inclusion of IKT in academic curricula as part of its efforts to acquaint students with India’s intellectual heritage and values.

At JNU, engineering students will study traditional practices of engineering, while management students may delve into ancient economic and administrative systems under the new course, the source said. Schools and centres will design syllabi tailored to their disciplines, ensuring relevance for students.

