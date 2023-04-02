Join the mainstream, Amit Shah’s appeal to Northeast militants

Addressing a rally in Aizawl after virtually inaugurating and laying the foundation stone for 11 projects worth Rs 2,414 crore, he asserted that the establishment of peace in Mizoram is an example of the victory of Indian democracy

Union Home Minister Amit Shah addressed a rally in Aizawl on Saturday. Pic/Twitter

Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Saturday appealed to the remaining active militants of the Northeast to join the mainstream. Addressing a rally in Aizawl after virtually inaugurating and laying the foundation stone for 11 projects worth Rs 2,414 crore, he asserted that the establishment of peace in Mizoram is an example of the victory of Indian democracy.

“I appeal to the few remaining active militant organisations in the Northeast to return to the mainstream, become a part of the democratic process and contribute to the development of the region and the country as a whole,” he said. “Peace has been established in Mizoram, which had faced insurgency. This is an unprecedented example of the victory of India’s democracy,” he said adding that the Northeast was suffering from insurgencies, lack of rail, road and air connectivity and there was “no trace of development” when the Modi government came to power at the Centre in 2014.

“Around 8,000 militants in the region have surrendered since 2014. We have signed a peace agreement with NLFT in Tripura in 2019, rehabilitated 37,000 Brus in Tripura, and brought peace in Assam by signing the Bodo Accord in 2020 and a peace agreement in Karbi Anglong in 2022. Also, there has been a 70 per cent reduction of areas under the jurisdiction of the Armed Forces (Special Powers) Act, 1958,” he said.

