JP Nadda's visit an inspiration to TN BJP workers: State party chief Annamalai

Updated on: 10 March,2023 02:13 PM IST  |  Chennai
Nadda is in Tamil Nadu's Krishnagiri district today where he will inaugurate the party office

Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) National President JP Nadda's visit to Tamil Nadu will be an inspiration to the party workers, said state president K Annamalai on Friday.


"We truly respect and welcome our National Leader JP Nadda ji to Tamil Nadu and your visit will give new enthusiasm to all of us," Annamalai said.



Nadda is in Tamil Nadu's Krishnagiri district today where he will inaugurate the party office.


The visit of JP Nadda gains significance amid rising tension in the state between the BJP and AIADMK.

Annamalai also said, "Nadda ji's will be an inspiration to the BJP volunteers in Tamil Nadu who are working hard for the country without expecting any reward."

In another event, JP Nadda inaugurated a party office in Krishnagiri in person and through video conferencing in nine other places.

