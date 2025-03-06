Breaking News
JU agitators demand FIR against Bengal education minister

Updated on: 06 March,2025 08:54 AM IST  |  Kolkata
However, Gupta did not appear, as he was admitted to a private hospital in the morning and is currently under medical observation, officials said.

Students and teachers hold a protest march in Kolkata. Pic/PTI

Protests at Jadavpur University continued for the third consecutive day on Wednesday, as students demanded action against alleged assaults on their peers. The agitating students had set a 4 pm deadline for interim vice-chancellor Bhaskar Gupta to address their grievances. However, Gupta did not appear, as he was admitted to a private hospital in the morning and is currently under medical observation, officials said.


Despite this, students vowed to continue their protest, accusing the VC of showing no responsibility or urgency since the incident occurred. Throughout the day, members of the All India Democratic Students’ Organisation (AIDSO) and several ultra-left student groups, staged demonstrations. The students’ demands include registering a hit-and-run case against education minister Bratya Basu, whose car allegedly hit Indranuj Roy, a student currently undergoing treatment.


They also called for the withdrawal of police cases against students and the release of those arrested. Additionally, the agitators demanded that the university bear the full cost of treatment for the injured students.


Cal HC seeks report

The Calcutta High Court on Wednesday directed the state government to file a comprehensive report on the incidents that happened during the visit of Education Minister Bratya Basu to Jadavpur University on March 1.

Stating that the court is bothered whether there was any intelligence failure on the part of the police about the agitation on that day in the university, Justice Tirthankar Ghosh observed he does not want people coming too close to a constitutional authority as in the “neighbouring country”.

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever

