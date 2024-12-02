Judicial members inspect violence-hit areas in Sambhal

The ASI survey has been linked to a petition claiming that a temple once stood at the site of the mosque

A three-member judicial commission visits Jama Masjid in Sambhal on Sunday. Pic/PTI

Amid tight security, members of a judicial commission on Sunday visited the Shahi Jama Masjid here and other areas that witnessed violence over a court-ordered survey of the Mughal-era mosque. Panel head retired Allahabad High Court judge Devendra Kumar Arora and retired IPS officer Arvind Kumar Jain were the two members of the three-member commission who visited the areas that witnessed violence on November 24.

The panel’s third member, ex-IAS officer Amit Mohan Prasad, was not present during Sunday’s visit. They were accompanied by Moradabad Divisional Commissioner Aunjaneya Kumar Singh, Deputy Inspector General (DIG) Muniraj G, Sambhal District Magistrate Rajendra Pensiya and Superintendent of Police Krishan Kumar. Violence erupted in Sambhal on November 24 during a court-ordered survey of the Shahi Jama Masjid, killing four people and injuring many others. The survey was linked to a petition claiming that a temple once stood at the site of the mosque.

The judicial commission, formed via a notification dated November 28, has been directed to complete its probe within two months. Any extension of this timeline will require government approval. The panel has been entrusted with the task of examining whether the clashes were spontaneous or part of a well-planned criminal conspiracy, as well as the preparedness of police and administration to handle the situation.

ASI wants control of mosque

The Archaeological Survey of India has submitted its response in a court—which had allowed a survey of the Shahi Jama Masjid here—seeking control and management of the Mughal-era mosque as it is a protected heritage structure. Representing the ASI, lawyer Vishnu Sharma said the agency submitted its counterargument in the court on Friday, saying the ASI faced resistance from the management committee and locals in conducting surveys.

