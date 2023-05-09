Judicial probe ordered, as Kerala boat accident toll hits 22

Breaking News
Updated on: 09 May,2023 08:37 AM IST  |  Malappuram
Agencies |

After meeting the Kunnummel family that lost 12 members, Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan said the government would bear the expenses of the eight people undergoing  treatment

Victims’ relatives mourn at the site, in Malappuram, on Monday. Pic/PTI

A day after the tragic tourist boat accident, which claimed the lives of 22 people including women and children, the Kerala government on Monday announced a judicial probe into the matter and decided to give a compensation of Rs 10 lakh to the kin of the deceased.


The boat capsized near an estuary close to the Thoovaltheeram beach in the Tanur area around 7.30 pm on Sunday. On the ill-fated Sunday evening, the tour boat operator’s “last trip” gimmick saw the vessel being packed beyond its capacity. Warnings from bystanders of the boat tilting to one side before it took off on its fatal trip fell on deaf ears.




According to district officials, 15 of the deceased are minors aged eight months to 17 years.


After meeting the Kunnummel family that lost 12 members, Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan said the government would bear the expenses of the eight people undergoing  treatment.

Tanur police said a case has been registered against the owner of the boat, which reportedly did not have a licence to function. The owner is absconding.

The State Human Rights Commission on Monday registered a case on its own over the tragic accident. 

15
No. of children among the deceased

