Just 14,000? You can do 10 lakh, Kejriwal tells PM

Arvind Kejriwal. File Pic

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Tuesday termed Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s decision to modernise 14,500 schools “a drop of water in the ocean” and asked him to prepare a plan in consultation with all states to upgrade the country’s 10 lakh govt schools in the next five years. Addressing an online press conference, the CM said India cannot become the number one country in the world unless it ensures good quality, free education for every child.

On Monday, Modi announced that 14,500 schools across the country would be developed and upgraded under the ‘PM-SHRI Yojana’ and they will be equipped with modern infrastructure, including labs, smart classrooms, libraries, and sports facilities. “I appeal to the PM to make all the 10.5 lakh government schools in the country modern,” he said.

