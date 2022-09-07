Breaking News
Cyrus Mistry death: 72 hours on, NHAI yet put up warning signboard at mishap site
Mumbai: Accountant steals Rs 15 crore from employer only to lose on online gambling
Mumbai: Dengue, malaria on the rise
ED arrests former NSE CEO Ravi Narain in money-laundering case
Mumbai: Two drown during Ganpati visarjan
Home > News > India News > Article > Just 14000 You can do 10 lakh Kejriwal tells PM

Just 14,000? You can do 10 lakh, Kejriwal tells PM

Updated on: 07 September,2022 09:21 AM IST  |  New Delhi
Agencies |

Top

Addressing an online press conference, the CM said India cannot become the number one country in the world unless it ensures good quality, free education for every child.

Just 14,000? You can do 10 lakh, Kejriwal tells PM

Arvind Kejriwal. File Pic


Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Tuesday termed Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s decision to modernise 14,500 schools “a drop of water in the ocean” and asked him to prepare a plan in consultation with all states to upgrade the country’s 10 lakh govt schools in the next five years. Addressing an online press conference, the CM said India cannot become the number one country in the world unless it ensures good quality, free education for every child.


On Monday, Modi announced that 14,500 schools across the country would be developed and upgraded under the ‘PM-SHRI Yojana’ and they will be equipped with modern infrastructure, including labs, smart classrooms, libraries, and sports facilities. “I appeal to the PM to make all the 10.5 lakh government schools in the country modern,” he said.

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever


Register for FREE
to continue reading !

This is not a paywall.
However, your registration helps us understand your preferences better and enables us to provide insightful and credible journalism for all our readers.
arvind kejriwal narendra modi national news new delhi

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK