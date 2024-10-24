Breaking News
Justice Sanjiv Khanna is new CJI, to take oath on Nov 11

Updated on: 24 October,2024 09:07 PM IST  |  New Delhi
PTI |

Top

Justice Sanjiv Khanna will take oath on November 11, a day after incumbent Justice D Y Chandrachud demits office on attaining the age of 65. He will have a tenure of a little over six months as CJI and would demit office on May 13, 2025

Justice Sanjiv Khanna. Pic/SC

Justice Sanjiv Khanna was on Thursday appointed the 51st Chief Justice of India.


He will take oath on November 11, a day after incumbent Justice D Y Chandrachud demits office on attaining the age of 65.


Justice Chandrachud took over as the CJI on November 8, 2022.


Justice Khanna will have a tenure of a little over six months as CJI and would demit office on May 13, 2025.

"In exercise of the power conferred by the Constitution of India, Hon'ble President, after consultation with Hon'ble Chief Justice of India, is pleased to appoint Shri Justice Sanjiv Khanna, Judge of the Supreme Court of India as Chief Justice of India with effect from 11th November, 2024," Law Minister Arjun Ram Meghwal posted on X.

