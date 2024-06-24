Kallakurichi Hooch Tragedy: Death toll rises to 58; 156 under treatment

CM MK Stalin said on Friday that the state government will take care of the entire education and hostel expenses of children who have lost either one or both of their parents in the Kallakuruchi hooch tragedy.

The death toll in the Kallakurichi hooch tragedy in Tamil Nadu rose to 58 on Monday, according to the District Collectorate.

After consuming illicit liquor, a total of 156 people are undergoing treatment at various government hospitals in the state.

A total of 110 people are undergoing treatment at the Kallakurichi Government Medical College hospital. According to the ANI report, twenty people are undergoing treatment at Salem, twelve are admitted to Puducherry, and four are in the Viluppuram government hospital.

According to the Kallakurichi District Magistrate, a total of seven people, including five men and two women, who were undergoing treatment at hospitals in Tamil Nadu after consuming illicit liquor have been discharged, reported ANI.

So far, approximately 32 people have died at the Government Kallakurichi Medical College and Hospital and 18 at the Government Mohan Kumaramangalam Medical College and Hospital in Salem. Four people have died at the Government Villupuram Medical College and Hospital and three at the Jawaharlal Institute of Postgraduate Medical Education and Research (Jipmer) in Puducherry.

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin said on Friday that the state government will take care of the entire education and hostel expenses of children who have lost either one or both of their parents in the Kallakuruchi hooch tragedy.

While speaking in the Assembly session today, Stalin assured that the government will provide Rs 5,000 in monthly assistance until the age of 18 for children who have lost both their parents, and Rs 5 lakh will be deposited immediately as a fixed deposit in the names of children who have lost both parents.

After the minors turn 18, the amount can be withdrawn with interest, the chief minister said. Also, Rs 3 lakh will be deposited as a fixed deposit for children who have lost one parent, as reported by ANI.

According to the news agency report, priority will be given to them in all government welfare schemes, the Tamil Nadu Chief Minister said.

The CB-CID of Tamil Nadu police, which was handed over charge of investigating the tragedy, commenced a probe under SP Shantharam.

As per the Kallakurichi Collector, seven people have been arrested in the Kallakurichi hooch tragedy, as reported by ANI.

