Kannada actor Ranya Rao arrested at Bengaluru Airport with over 14-kg gold

Updated on: 05 March,2025 09:38 AM IST  |  Bengaluru
ANI |

Ranya, who has starred in films such as 'Manikya' and 'Pataki', is the stepdaughter of DGP Ramachandra Rao. She was accused of possessing 14.8 kg of gold

Kannada actor Ranya Rao arrested at Bengaluru Airport with over 14-kg gold

Representational pic

Kannada actor Ranya Rao arrested at Bengaluru Airport with over 14-kg gold
Kannada actor Ranya Rao, who is the stepdaughter daughter of the Director General of Police (Police Housing Corporation), Ramachandra Rao, was arrested by Directorate of Revenue Intelligence (DRI) officials at Kempegowda International Airport (KIA), Bengaluru, on Monday night on charges of gold smuggling, news agency ANI reported.

Ranya, who has starred in films such as 'Manikya' and 'Pataki', has been accused of possessing 14.8 kg of gold.

She was produced before a judge on Tuesday evening and remanded in judicial custody for 14 days, ANI reported. The order was issued by a special court judge for financial offences.

The actor underwent a medical examination at Bowring Hospital before being taken into judicial custody.

As per officers, Ranya claimed she was traveling to Dubai for business purposes.

However, the Delhi DRI team had information about her involvement in smuggling, ANI reported. As a result, DRI officers arrived at the airport two hours before her arrival on Monday. She arrived on an Emirates flight from Dubai and was taken into custody at Bengaluru Airport around 7 pm.


This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever.



