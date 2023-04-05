Kannada film actor Sudeep backs CM, Bommai says he will campaign for BJP in Assembly poll

Bommai, who addressed a joint press conference with the actor, said Sudeep would campaign for the BJP

Leading Kannada film actor Sudeep Sanjeev, popularly known as Kichcha Sudeep, on Wednesday announced his support to Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai in the poll-bound Karnataka, but clarified that he is neither entering politics nor contesting in the May 10 Assembly election.

Bommai, who addressed a joint press conference with the actor, said Sudeep would campaign for the BJP.

"I have come here to announce my support to Basavaraj Bommai, whom I adore and call him 'Mama' with affection and respect. Bommai Mama has stood by me during my difficult times," Sudeep said.

Bommai said since Sudeep has announced that he would stand by him and extend him support, it means he will campaign for BJP as well. "Sudeep doesn't belong to any party. He has come to support me, and the party I belong to".

However, Sudeep, who said he shares a very close family bond with Bommai, added: "....I am alone and I cannot campaign at all the places"

Bommai said Sudeep's support gives "big strength" to BJP's election campaign.

In addition to Kannada, Sudeep, 49, one of the highest paid actors of Kannada cinema, acted in Hindi, Telugu and Tamil movies.

Sudeep is best known for his performance in films such as 'Swathi Muthu', 'Kempe Gowda', 'Eega', and 'Pailwaan'.

