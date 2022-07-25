Kanwariya killed, 7 injured in collision between 2 vehicles in UP's Meerganj

Girish Gupta (40), was returning from Haridwar with his family when the accident occurred at Sindhauli crossing in Meerganj, ASP (rural) Rajkumar Agarwal said

Representative image

A kanwariya was killed and seven other people injured when the car in which they were traveling was hit by an unidentified vehicle on the highway in Meerganj here, police said.

While Gupta was killed, the injured, including the car driver, were taken to a hospital where their condition is stated to be stable, police said.

