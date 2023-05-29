A total of 10 people including two children died in an accident between a private bus and a car near Tirumakudalu-Narasipura in Mysore, said SP Mysore Seema Latkar on Monday.

Representative Image. Pic/iStock

Listen to this article Karnataka: 10 killed in road accident in Mysore x 00:00

A total of 10 people including two children died in an accident between a private bus and a car near Tirumakudalu-Narasipura in Mysore, said SP Mysore Seema Latkar on Monday.

More details are awaited on the matter.

ADVERTISEMENT

Yesterday, six people died after a car collided with a lorry in Karnataka's Koppal district.

According to the police, the six persons died on the spot after an Indica car collided with a lorry.

The deceased have been identified as Rajappa Banagodi, Raghavendra, Akshaya Shivsharan, Jayashree, Rakhi, and Rashmika. The incident occurred near Kalakeri in Kushtagi taluk of Koppal district, the police said.

Also read: Karnataka Cabinet expansion: 24 ministers inducted in Siddaramaiah Ministry

The police further informed that the deceased have been travelling from Vijayapur to Bengaluru when the Indica car's tyre burst and collided with a lorry.

Meanwhile, the Chief Minister's Office informed that CM Siddaramaiah has announced Rs 2 lakh compensation to the kin of the victims in the accident.

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever.