Karnataka: 10 killed in road accident in Mysore

Updated on: 29 May,2023 06:23 PM IST  |  Mysore
PTI |

Top

A total of 10 people including two children died in an accident between a private bus and a car near Tirumakudalu-Narasipura in Mysore, said SP Mysore Seema Latkar on Monday.

Representative Image. Pic/iStock

A total of 10 people including two children died in an accident between a private bus and a car near Tirumakudalu-Narasipura in Mysore, said SP Mysore Seema Latkar on Monday.


More details are awaited on the matter.


Yesterday, six people died after a car collided with a lorry in Karnataka's Koppal district.


According to the police, the six persons died on the spot after an Indica car collided with a lorry.

The deceased have been identified as Rajappa Banagodi, Raghavendra, Akshaya Shivsharan, Jayashree, Rakhi, and Rashmika. The incident occurred near Kalakeri in Kushtagi taluk of Koppal district, the police said.

The police further informed that the deceased have been travelling from Vijayapur to Bengaluru when the Indica car's tyre burst and collided with a lorry.

Meanwhile, the Chief Minister's Office informed that CM Siddaramaiah has announced Rs 2 lakh compensation to the kin of the victims in the accident. 

karnataka mysore news india India news ANI

