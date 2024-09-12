Breaking News
Tension in Karnataka's Mandya after violence during Ganesh procession; 46 held

Updated on: 12 September,2024 09:42 AM IST  |  Mandya
mid-day online correspondent |

Tensions rose in the town late Wednesday night, causing minor injuries to a few people, including two police officers, as a result of stone pelting.

Tension in Karnataka's Mandya after violence during Ganesh procession; 46 held

Charred remains of goods at a market following clashes between two groups during a Ganesh Chaturthi procession/ PTI

Officials stated on Thursday that 46 individuals were arrested after violence broke out during a Ganesh idol procession in Nagamangala, Karnataka. Tensions rose in the town late Wednesday night, causing minor injuries to a few people, including two police officers, as a result of stone pelting.


The situation has subsequently been stabilised, with more security forces deployed in the area. Prohibitory orders have been enforced, prohibiting meetings of more than four individuals until September 14, reported PTI.



Mandya Superintendent of Police Mallikarjun Baldandi told PTI, "So, we have arrested 46 people in connection with Wednesday's incident. The situation has now returned to normalcy. People are going about their day-to-day activities. Shops are open. We have deployed additional force from Karnataka State Reserve Police along with other police officials including those in civil clothes."


According to the report, the police have charged those involved with unlawful assembly, attempted murder, hindering public officers, and destruction of public property under the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita.

The violence began when a Ganesh idol procession from Badarikoppalu hamlet went by a place of worship, and some people flung stones, heightening tensions. Several shops were vandalised, and vehicles were set ablaze amid the fights between two factions. Police used minimal force to separate the throng and restore order.

Following the event, a group of young people leading the march held a demonstration near the local police station, demanding the immediate arrest of those guilty of the violence.

Violence erupts in Gujarat's Surat over damage to Ganesha idol

During the ongoing Ganpati festival in Surat, Gujarat, several people allegedly threw stones at a pandal, causing damage to an idol of Lord Ganesh. After three teenagers were held in connection with the incident that occurred late Sunday night in the Saiyedpura neighbourhood, a crowd of over 300 people gathered at Lalgate police station to oppose the action against their community members, stated another report. 

Surat Police Commissioner Anupam Singh Gahlaut informed reporters that two groups flung stones at one other, injuring some cops and causing damage to a police vehicle. He stated police used lathi charges and tear gas shells to disperse the mob.

With PTI inputs

