Karnataka: Boat capsizes in Udupi, seven fishermen rescued

Updated on: 23 May,2023 12:35 PM IST  |  Mangaluru
mid-day online correspondent

Top

All the seven fishermen aboard the boat were rescued on Monday by fishermen from another vessel

Karnataka: Boat capsizes in Udupi, seven fishermen rescued

Image used for representational purpose. Pic/iStock

A boat with seven fishermen onboard capsized after it rammed into a rock when it had ventured out for fishing from Malpe in Udupi district of Karnataka, sources said, PTI reported.


All the seven fishermen aboard the boat were rescued on Monday by fishermen from another vessel, PTI quoted sources as saying.



The boat belonged to one Rahil from Udupi and it had set sail from Malpe on May 21 night for deep sea fishing.


As the boat neared Bhatkal, it went out of control in heavy rains and hit a rock. When water started entering the boat, fishermen from another vessel rushed for help and an attempt was initially made to lift the boat using a rope.

Also read: Kerala: Death toll in Malappuram boat capsize incident rises to 22

However, the rope snapped and the boat submerged. All fishermen were rescued and brought back to Malpe. Sources said the loss due to the incident has been estimated at Rs 45 lakh.

Earlier on May 7 this year, recreational boat Atlantic capsized in Ottumpuram Thooval Theeram beach in Tanur, Malappuram, Kerala. The incident, on a boat carrying 37 people, caused 22 deaths and 10 injuries, including 11 children.

(With inputs from PTI)

news india national news karnataka India news mangalore

