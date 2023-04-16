Karnataka CM Basavaraj Bommai files his nomination

With a saffron shawl on his shoulder, the 63-year-old Chief Minister visited Shiggaon’s Dyamavva Devi temple, before filing his nomination.

Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai files his nomination from Shiggaon legislative assembly for the upcoming state elections. Pic/PTI

Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai on Saturday, filed his nominations as BJP’s candidate from Shiggaon segment for the May 10 Assembly polls. He expressed confidence of getting elected again with the highest number of votes. Bommai was accompanied by Public Works Minister CC Patil, Haveri-Gadag MP Shivakumar Udasi, and son Bharath Bommai among others as he submitted his papers to the Returning Officer. Bommai, son of former Karnataka chief minister and Janata Parivar veteran late S R Bommai, has represented Shiggaon thrice since 2008. With a saffron shawl on his shoulder, the 63-year-old Chief Minister visited Shiggaon’s Dyamavva Devi temple, before filing his nomination.

“I have filed my nomination today. People of my Shiggaon constituency have supported me tremendously in the past and this time too, I’m confident of breaking all the records and getting elected with the highest number of votes. People here are aware voters and they vote for development,” Bommai said after filing his nomination. Bommai added that he will be filing nomination once again on April 19 in the presence of BJP national President J P Nadda and other senior leaders. Bommai has assets of Rs 49.70 crore, reveals his election affidavit filed before the returning officer on Saturday to contest for the May 10 Assembly elections from Shiggaon constituency in Haveri district.

