Karnataka CM Basavaraj Bommai rejects opinion polls giving Congress an edge

Updated on: 06 May,2023 07:50 AM IST  |  Shiggaon
Basavaraj Bommai

Karnataka CM Basavaraj Bommai rejects opinion polls giving Congress an edge
Junking pre-poll surveys giving opposition Congress an edge in the May 10 Assembly elections in the state , Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai on Friday exuded confidence his party BJP will retain power with a “comfortable majority” and without the JD(S)’ support.


“There was no edge to Congress at all. We know how surveys are made. I am expecting a comfortable majority,” Bommai said, and added the BJP may not require the support of the JD(S). “No chance at all [of taking JD(S) support]. We will get an absolute majority,” he said.



This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever


