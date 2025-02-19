Breaking News
Karnataka CM Siddaramaiah, wife get relief in MUDA case

Updated on: 20 February,2025 07:20 AM IST  |  Bengaluru
Agencies |

Top

The probing officers said they have submitted the final report to the High Court.

Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah. File pic

The Lokayukta police probing the MUDA site allotment case on Wednesday said that the charges against Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah and his wife Parvathi could not be proved for want of evidence. The probing officers said they have submitted the final report to the High Court.


“Since the above allegations against accused-1 to accused-4 in the case have not been proven due to lack of evidence, the final report is being submitted to the High Court,” the Lokayukta police said in a letter to activist Snehamayi Krishna who is a complainant in the MUDA case.


The Lokayukta police said that further investigation will be conducted into the allegations of Mysore Urban Development Authority (MUDA) providing compensatory plots in the ratio of 50:50 from 2016 to 2024 and an additional final report will be submitted to the High Court under Section 173 (8) CrPC.


In the MUDA site allotment case, it is alleged that compensatory sites were allotted to Siddaramaiah's wife in an upmarket area in Mysuru, which had higher property value as compared to the location of her land which had been “acquired” by the MUDA.

karnataka India news national news bengaluru india

